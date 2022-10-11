Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Sean Finn opts for 'position-specific' hurleys in game of inches
Sean Finn explains why he uses different size hurleys when playing with Limerick and his club, Bruff, and outlines his thoughts on the split season
Last Updated: 11/10/22 4:38pm
Shorter hurleys are becoming more common in the senior intercounty game, as players look to fine-tune their performance levels.
Limerick star and four-time All Star Seán Finn is bucking that trend, however. The Bruff man instead opts for a 36-inch stick, and even used a '37' during the 2019 season.
It is a case of horses for courses for the corner-back.
"I used a 37 in 2019, but I've taken an inch off that and went down to a 36," he explained.
"So I've used a 36 for a number of years now. But to be honest, it's position-specific. If I was playing out the field, I might use that bit smaller of a hurley.
"But it's considering where I'm playing, just the role that I've to do, I just find the longer hurley has been hugely valuable to me over the last couple of years.
"Blocking in particular. I've always thought that I was always too short by an inch when I block a player. You don't have to strike the ball too much when you play corner-back, so a lot of it is stopping a player hurling.
"I just found it position-specific really. It was a decision I made a number of years ago, and it's done me well.
"I play out at number six with the club, and I use a 33 inch, so there's a big difference."
He is fully aware that forwards in particular prefer the opposite, with his county colleague Aaron Gillane among those who use a noticeably short camán.
"I can see there's an argument for that as well, because it is much harder to get a block in or a hook in when the game is so tight," he said.
"I don't think a 36-inch hurley would do you any good playing corner-forward. I don't know. I saw an article about that recently alright. I don't think you'll see a corner-forward using a 37-inch hurley!"
Split season success
Meanwhile, the four-time All-Ireland winner has backed the split season model.
The new calendar format has been criticised in some quarters, but is backed by a large majority of players.
"I have really enjoyed it. It feels like as if the All-Ireland was a while ago now," he reflected.
"We're still training away, training nearly 11 months of the year, but I've really enjoyed the break from the mental demands of the inter-county season.
"The intensity of the club commitment wouldn't be as high as inter-county so I've really enjoyed the last couple of months training with the club.
"Overall, as a player I couldn't speak highly enough of it. Maybe for the game it's quite different."
He did acknowledge however that perhaps a balance may be needed, as the GAA juggles competing interests.
"As a player, it's fantastic but it's all about balance. Some people would be in agreement that it should finish in July and some people maybe [think] in August or September," he noted.
"The balance between the league finishing and where the championship starts is maybe one place we can improve on. I think there's maybe 13-14 days between the last league fixture and the first round of championship. That's something that could be considered.
"But, as a whole, it's fantastic for a player. It gives them the opportunity to get away if they can with their partner or their friends. But also to commit fully to a club that they have got a lot from, and they can give a lot to.
"For the game, maybe it's just finding that balance. It does seem that the All-Ireland finals were so long ago now. What that balance is, I'm not that sure."
Meanwhile, Finn said that Limerick GAA "got it wrong" with the controversial pricing of a training top last month.
The Treaty were forced to row back, after their initial asking price of €150 per top was widely criticised.
"To be honest, it is not something I was involved in thankfully, but I think admittedly they got it wrong at the time," he said.
"They brought it down to a monetary amount that is reasonable for the jerseys they are getting and the name. I wasn't involved in it, but I think they did get it wrong at the time."