Club hurling round-up: St Finbarr's end wait in Cork as Ballyhale Shamrocks make it five Kilkenny titles in a row

Conor Cahalane of St Finbarr's celebrates after scoring his side's second goal

Second-half goals from Ben Cunningham and Conor Cahalane helped St Finbarr's to their first Cork hurling title since 1993.

The Barrs overcame old rivals Blackrock in difficult conditions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2-14 to 1-7 in front of a crowd of over 15,000. The Togher side played with the wind in the first-half, and led by a single point at the break.

The Rockies were looking to take advantage of the elements, but the Barrs stretched their advantage to five thanks to Cunningham.

Cahalane then finished off an excellent team move in the 45th minute, as Ger Cunningham's side held out for a famous victory.

The game was played in tough conditions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

TJ Reid was at his brilliant best as Ballyhale Shamrocks made it five Kilkenny SHC titles in a row, as they overcame James Stephens, 1-21 to 2-11.

Last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists were reduced to 14 men in the second half, following Paddy Mullen's dismissal, but nonetheless they had too much for 'The Village', despite a late fightback from the city club.

Ballyhale are back into the Leinster Championship

In Limerick, reigning champions Kilmallock survived a stern test against Doon in the quarter-finals. The holders won 1-13 to 2-9. Meanwhile, Na Piarsaigh ran out convincing winners against South Liberties.

Dunloy are Antrim senior hurling champions, after defeating Cushendall, 1-20 to 2-11 at Corrigan Park.

In Galway, Cappataggle, Portumna, Clarinbridge and Turloughmore came through the preliminary quarter-finals to progress to the last eight.

Joe Canning scored 1-8 in the 2-10 to 0-13 win over Craughwell, while Cappataggle were too strong for Moycullen, 0-17 to 0-10.

Clarinbridge overcame Ardrahan, 1-18 to 1-11, while Turloughmore ran out 2-14 to 0-11 winners over Oranmore-Maree.

Elsewhere, Middletown Na Fianna are Armagh SHC winners, after defeating Céide Lámh Dhearg.