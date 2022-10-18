Damian Casey included as 2022 Team of the Year for the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups announced

Damian Casey died in June aged 29

The Team of the Year for the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups has been announced.

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey has been included at wing-forward. Casey, who scored 0-14 for the Red Hands in the Rackard Cup final in May, died in June aged 29.

Casey was a star for Tyrone, and it is the fourth year in succession he has been named on this team

Meanwhile, former Mayo football star Keith Higgins has been named at midfield for his role in helping the county to the Ring Cup final.

Ring Cup champions Kildare lead the way with five players in the team. The Lilywhites won promotion back to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2023.

Sligo's Andy Kilcullen is the other player from the third-tier championship.

Casey has been included alongside Tyrone teammates Dermot Begley and Chris Kearns, while Padraig Kelly and Daniel Glynn have been honoured from Rackard Cup finalists Roscommon.

Longford's Paddy Lynam and Louth's Darren Geoghegan make up the selection, for their performances in the Meagher Cup.

Keith Higgins has starred for the Mayo hurlers in recent years

"I want to celebrate the life and hurling talents of the late, great Damian Casey," said GPA CEO Tom Parsons upon the team announcement.

"He again showed in 2022 that he was a hurler that would grace any team or competition. But more than that, he was a son and a brother, a team-mate and a friend, a leader and a role model. Awards seem insignificant, given the loss his parents Seán and Susan and his sisters Louise and Catherine are faced with, but I hope this award will act as a reminder to them of the esteem Damian was held in by the Gaelic games family. He will never be forgotten by his fellow players."

Ring, Rackard & Meagher TOTY Selection

1. Paddy McKenna (Kildare/Ring)

2. Dermot Begley (Tyrone/Rackard)

3. Rian Boran (Kildare/Ring)

4. Mark Craig (Derry/Ring)

5. Chris Kearns (Tyrone/Rackard)

6. Paul Divilly (Kildare/Ring)

7. Padraig Kelly (Roscommon/Rackard)

8. Paddy Lynam (Longford/Meagher)

9. Keith Higgins (Mayo/Ring)

10. Brian Byrne (Kildare/Ring)

11. Andy Kilcullen (Sligo/Ring)

12. Damian Casey (Tyrone/Rackard)

13. James Burke (Kildare/Ring)

14. Darren Geoghegan (Louth/Meagher)

15. Daniel Glynn (Roscommon/Rackard)