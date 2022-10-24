GAA club round-up: Kilmacud Crokes complete Dublin double | Glen overcome Slaughtneil in Derry

Kilmacud march on to the Leinster Championship

Kilmacud Crokes defended their Dublin SHC title to complete a second consecutive hurling-football double on Sunday at Parnell Park.

The Stillorgan side edged Na Fianna in the decider. Despite being reduced to 14 men, they scored the last four points of the contest to prevail, 0-20 to 0-17.

They will have to do it all over again in the Tipperary showpiece. North rivals Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs could not be separated in Thurles, with it finishing 1-21 to 2-18.

Willie Cleary's late free levelled it for Kilruane, after Jerome Cahill scored two goals for the Cloughjordan side.

Kiladangan and Kilruane Mac Donaghs finished level after a nail-biter

The replay will take place next weekend, with the winner then facing a one-week turnaround until the Munster Championship opener against Ballygunner.

Ballyea staged a late comeback to retain the Clare SHC title. Éire Óg Ennis looked on-course to end a 32-year way, leading 1-16 to 2-10 with five minutes left to play. But Tony Kelly and Co scored the last four points to win 2-14 to 1-16.

Elsewhere, there were county hurling finals wins for Easkey (Sligo), Éire Óg Carrickmore (Tyrone), Four Roads (Roscommon), Cootehill (Cavan) and St Gabriel's (London).

Gaelic football

Glen are Derry SFC champions for the second year running, defeating Slaughtneil in the final, 1-12 to 0-7.

Crossmaglen Rangers are also through to the Ulster Championship, seeing off Granemore 1-19 to 0-10 in the Armagh decider.

The Fermanagh showpiece between Enniskillen Gaels and Erne Gaels was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Crossmaglen Rangers celebrate with the trophy

Strokestown denied Boyle, 0-11 to 0-10 in the Roscommon SFC final, ending a 20-year drought in the process.

Moycullen are into the Galway SFC final, after dethroning reigning champions Mountbellew-Moylough. They will face Salthill-Knockncarra in the decider, who defeated Annaghdown.

The Nire and Rathgormack progressed to the Waterford final, while Adare and Newcastle West will face off in the Limerick finale.

Kerins O'Rahilly's were crowned Kerry 'club' champions and will represent the Kingdom in the Munster Championship. Meanwhile, last year's provincial finalists Austin Stacks were relegated to intermediate.

Elsewhere, the Leinster Championship got underway this weekend. Carlow champs Palatine defeated St Patrick's of Wicklow, Portarlington (Laois) overcame Castletown (Wexford), while St Mary's Ardee of Louth saw off Colmcille of Longford.