Kilmacud Crokes' 'passionate dual player' Brian Sheehy battling on two fronts

Sheehy is looking for his fourth senior county medal in the space of 12 months

The dual player is all but extinct in men's senior intercounty GAA, with commitment levels in the club game now rendering it more difficult for players to juggle two codes at that level.

Kilmacud Crokes' Brian Sheehy is one of the last of a dying breed in the capital. With 'super clubs' competing on both fronts in the Dublin senior hurling and football championships, there is not significant cross-over between panels.

Last Sunday, Sheehy was part of the squad as the Stillorgan club defeated Na Fianna in the football decider. They face the same opposition in this weekend's hurling showpiece, as the club bids for a second consecutive double.

Balancing the two sports is by no means overwhelming for Sheehy, who starts for the hurlers and is a panelist on the football side.

"I wouldn't be doing it if I didn't enjoy both," he said.

"It's tough, especially playing for a bigger club because the standard is so high on both sides. I wouldn't be playing much football now, and I'm probably disappointed on a personal level, with my game time in the football.

"But it is in the championship and it's great to be part of the squad and there are an exciting few weeks ahead.

"Usually I do one football, and one hurling [session] each week, and if there's a football weekend I do football that week and then vice versa. But there are people who would say to me, 'why don't you train more with the hurlers because you start more with them?' But you have to give that equal commitment to both.

"If you're going to do it you're going to have to show respect and give an equal commitment to both no matter what, if you're starting or even if you're not in the 26. That's very important.

"I'm extremely lucky to have the two co-managers of the hurlers and Baggio (Robbie Brennan) with the footballers. They're in constant communication the whole time and are watching my load. I just keep in contact with them, and lucky for me they are both sound about it. It works well that way and they are both on board."

Crokes defended the Dublin SFC title last weekend

Despite the challenges, he is keen to make it manageable.

"I'm very passionate about being a dual player and I think that it's a lovely thing to be able to do in the GAA and have groups of friends in either team.

"I am conscious that I am the only one at Kilmacud Crokes and I want kids looking up and thinking 'there's someone there', even if I'm not playing both. But 'he's there so I can do it when I'm older'.

"I think that's very important that I can inspire the next generation that it can be done."

Although there is no silver bullet, he feels clubs need to take extra steps to facilitate dual stars.

"It's very tough," he said. "I think it comes back to the club. Each individual club has to have a template for how a dual player can work. Each mentor for each underage team has to promote it underage.

"It's not like people are playing hurling and football 'til minor then quitting one. People are quitting much younger, there are different sports involved.

"Communication between both sets of management is very important to keep everyone on board.

Sheehy during the semi-final win over Ballyboden earlier this month

"It's tough because you're only training 50 per cent of the time. If there's a lad who only plays football training all the time, how do you justify starting ahead of him when he's at all the sessions and you're not?

"Every training I go to, football or hurling, I'm only going to one a week. There's extra pressure to perform at that session compared to the lad that has two chances that week. I only have one chance.

"I probably don't have the best answer for how the pressure can be taken off the dual player but it's something that each club has to look into."