Noel McGrath to captain Tipperary senior hurling team in 2023 as Liam Cahill names panel

Noel McGrath will lead Tipperary in 2023

Noel McGrath is set to captain the Tipperary senior hurlers in 2023.

McGrath, along with fellow stalwarts Seamus Callanan and Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, will be back for one more season in the blue and gold jersey, after new manager Liam Cahill named his first panel.

The Loughmore Castleiney man, who was named as Young Hurler of the Year in 2009, will be joined by Ronan Maher as vice-captain.

Cahill takes the reins, having swapped Waterford for his native county, as the Premier look to bounce back from an underwhelming 2022 campaign.

Cahill, who is joined by Padraic Maher, Declan Laffan and TJ Ryan in his coaching ticket, has significant experience working with younger members of the panel, having led Tipp to under-age All-Ireland titles in 2018 and 2019.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Padraic Maher joins the coaching team

However, one player who is not included is Jerome Cahill. The Kilruane MacDonaghs player starred in the county final as the Cloughjordan side ended a 37-year wait for the Dan Breen Cup last month, but has not been part of the county set-up over the last two years.

He will not be in the 40-man squad named for the pre-season as they prepare for the National League.

Tipperary senior hurling panel

Cathal Barrett (Holycross Ballycahill)

Conor Bowe (Moyne Templetuohy)

Michael Breen (Ballina)

Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)

John Campion (Drom & Inch)

Pauric Campion (Drom & Inch)

Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney)

Eoghan Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney)

Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)

Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

Seamus Kennedy (St Mary's)

Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha)

Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og)

Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Og)

Dan McCormack (Borris Ileigh)

Brian McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

Shane Neville (Cratloe, Clare)

Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

Gearoid O'Connor (Moyne Templetuohy)

Cian O'Dwyer (Clonakenny)

Kian O'Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Bryan O'Mara (Holycross Ballycahill)

Niall O'Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

James Quigley (Kiladangan)

Gavin Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane)

Jack Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

Sean Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

Alan Tynan (Roscrea)