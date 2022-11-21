Club GAA round-up: Ballygunner and Ballyea to meet in Munster final as Slaughtneil progress

Dessie Hutchinson celebrates his goal for Ballygunner

Ballygunner and Ballyea will contest the Munster Club Hurling Championship final after two thrilling contests on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning All-Ireland champions overcame Na Piarsaigh in a heavyweight contest at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. In a high-quality affair, the Waterford city outfit overturned a five-point deficit at the halfway mark to prevail 2-20 to 2-15.

Goals from Patrick Fitzgerald and Dessie Hutchinson helped to turn the tide for Ballygunner.

Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner played out an epic

Ballygunner will meet another familiar foe in the provincial decider, after Ballyea edged St Finbarr's in the other semi-final.

The Barrs played the majority of the contest with 14 men, after Conor Cahalane was sent off in the first half. Nonetheless, the Cork champions remained in the contest despite the concession of an early goal scored by former Clare footballer Gary Brennan.

The Banner side led by a single point late in injury-time, when St Finbarr's had a late chance from a '65' to force extra-time. But Ben Cunningham was unable to convert, ensuring Ballyea would march on.

Pearse Lillis and Tony Kelly at full-time

Elsewhere, Slaughtneil set up an Ulster final showdown with Dunloy, after a facile 2-24 to 0-11 win over Down side Portaferry.

Brian Cassidy and Jerome McGuigan found the net for the Derry club, en route to the 19-point victory.

Elsewhere, the Galway SHC final failed to produce a winner, as Loughrea and St Thomas' could not be separated.

Darren Shaughnessy of Loughrea in action against David Burke of St Thomas'

In football, Kilmacud Crokes marched on to another Leinster final, dispatching of Portarlington, 1-12 to 0-4.

They will meet The Downs of Westmeath, who defeated Ratoath, 2-12 to 0-17.

Moycullen and Tourlestrane will contest the Connacht final, after wins over Strokestown and St Mary's Kiltoghert respectively.