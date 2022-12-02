Paul Morris: Wexford forward announces retirement from senior intercounty hurling

Morris was a key forward for Wexford across 13 seasons

Wexford's Paul Morris has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling.

The experienced forward, who has been a member of the Model County's senior hurling panel since 2010, will not continue under Darragh Egan. He joins Shaun Murphy as the second Wexford player in the space of a week to call time on his career.

Shaun Murphy also retired this week

Morris made 120 appearances for the Yellowbellies, memorably helping them to the Leinster title in 2019.

"I've loved every minute wearing the purple and gold," the Ferns St Aidan's club man said in a statement.

"It's been one of the greatest honours of my life. As a kid, all I ever wanted was to play in Croke Park and climb the Hogan Stand steps for Leinster and All-Ireland glory. Thankfully one of them was achieved, however I can no longer give the levels required, and my focus now turns to prolonging my club career.

"I owe a depth of gratitude to all my team-mates, managers, Wexford supporters and coaches over the years. The friendships and bonds created will be cherished forever. My club Ferns St Aidans gave me the platform to represent Wexford and I look forward now to helping the next generation in our club. Finally, huge thanks to my family and fiancée Leanne. Nobody has supported me more through thick and thin, and this might now make watching games a bit easier!

"I wish Wexford every success for 2023. Thanks for the memories - Le Croí agus Lámh!"

Morris in action during the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final

"Paul's retirement today brings an end to the inter-county playing career of one of Wexford's great servants. He was a consistent and reliable scoring forward for over a decade and his class on the field was matched by his demeanour off the field," added Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin.

"He has acted as a mentor and confidant to many of our new players and has successfully helped them understand the significance of wearing the Purple and Gold jersey. His recent county final success and man of the match award for Ferns St Aidans was roundly welcomed by all Wexford hurling fans as a just reward for Paul's contribution to the game.

"All in Wexford GAA thank Paul for his dedicated service, and wish him all the best for the future."