Club GAA round-up: Ballyhale fend off Kilmacud Crokes fightback, Ballygunner retain Munster crown

TJ Reid of Shamrocks Ballyhale in action against Mark Grogan of Kilmacud Crokes

Ballyhale Shamrocks retained the Leinster Hurling Championship crown after fending off a dramatic fightback from Kilmacud Crokes.

The Kilkenny kingpins looked home and dry at half-time in Croke Park, stretching their lead to 1-18 to 0-7 shortly after the restart.

However, the Dublin champions then kicked into gear and came roaring back into the contest. They closed the gap to a single point, with the help of an Alex Considine goal.

However, TJ Reid and Co found enough in reserve to get over the line, 2-22 to 2-19.

Ballyhale captain Ronan Corcoran lifts the cup

They will face Ballygunner in the All-Ireland semi-final, after the Waterford side became the first club to defend the Munster title since St Joseph's Doora-Barefield in 1998-1999.

The Tommy Moore Cup holders overcame a strong Ballyea challenge, to eventually run out 1-23 to 0-17 winners, in spite of 0-11 from Tony Kelly.

Ballygunner are back into the All-Ireland series

Dunloy upset Slaughtneil in the Ulster final, as the Antrim club claimed their first provincial success in 13 years. Conal Cunning scored seven points, as Dunloy won 2-12 to 0-16.

They will face Galway side St Thomas' in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Kevin Molloy of Dunloy Cuchullains in action against Sé McGuigan of Slaughtneil

Although Kilmacud fell short in the Leinster hurling decider, they did have better fortune in the football showpiece at HQ. Shane Walsh led the Stillorgan club past The Downs of Westmeath.

The Galway ace contributed nine points, as they prevailed 1-12 to 0-8. Last year's beaten All-Ireland champions await the Munster winners in the last four.

Meanwhile, Moycullen claimed Connacht honours, as they overcame Tourlestrane, 0-13 to 0-6 in Salthill.