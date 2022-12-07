All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals at Croke Park fixed for same time as World Cup final

Ballygunner and Ballyhale are set to face off in a hugely-anticipated showdown

The 2022-23 All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship semi-finals have been set for Sunday, December 18 at Croke Park.

HQ will host the ties, with Ulster representatives Dunloy taking on St Thomas' of Galway, before a repeat of last year's decider as Ballygunner and Ballyhale Shamrocks face off.

The double-header will clash with the FIFA World Cup final.

It is not the first time that the GAA has had to go head-to-head with the fixture. In 2018, an underwhelming crowd attended the 'Super 8s' double-bill of Monaghan-Kildare and Galway-Kerry at the Jones' Road venue, with France vs Croatia taking place at the same time in Russia.

The meeting of the Kingdom and the Tribesmen clashed with the World Cup final in July 2018

The Ballygunner-Ballyhale tie will throw in at 3:30pm, 30 minutes after kick-off in Qatar.

It increases the number of club games taking place at Croke Park, with Leinster GAA electing to run off the latter stages of their championships at the ground over the past two seasons.

Ballyhale defended their provincial title last weekend at GAA HQ

The football semi-finals are due to take place in the new year, on January 7-8, with the finals in both codes set for the weekend of January 21-22.