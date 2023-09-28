Junior Ryder Cup: Team Europe end losing streak with dominant 20.5-9.5 win over Team USA in Rome

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrea Revuelta holed the winning putt for the Team Europe Junior Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club as they won the trophy to end a run of six consecutive losses! Andrea Revuelta holed the winning putt for the Team Europe Junior Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club as they won the trophy to end a run of six consecutive losses!

Team Europe ended a run of six consecutive Junior Ryder Cup defeats by cruising to a dominant 11-point win over Team USA at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Stephen Gallacher inspired his side to a clean sweep in Wednesday's fourballs at Golf Nazionale to take a 12-6 to this year's Ryder Cup venue for the final-day singles, where Europe won seven and tied three of the 12 matches to romp to a 20.5-9.5 success.

The result is the first time Europe have avoided defeat since a tied contest in 2006, while it's their first outright victory since they won on American soil in Ohio in 2004.

Team Europe claimed a dominant victory at the Junior Ryder Cup

"It feels absolutely amazing," Gallacher said. "I am so proud of this team and what they have achieved. The team spirit has been unbelievable, and it has been a privilege to be their captain."

Germany's Helen Briem provided the Europeans with some early momentum after her 2&1 win over Yana Wilson, before Kris Kim defeated Miles Russell 5&4 to extend Europe's advantage.

Spain's Andrea Revuelta holed the winning putt to seal outright victory for Team Europe for the first time since 2004, while Scotland's Conor Graham overcame American Jay Leng Jr 1up.

Sweden's Meja Örtengren defeated Gianna Clemente 3&2. Irishman Sean Keeling and Italian Giovanni Binaghi provided the two other European victories.

In the final match to finish on the course, Italy's Francesca Fiorellini provided a moment of magic on the 18th green as she came back from two down with two holes to play, holing a putt from 25 feet to tie the match in front of a raucous home crowd.

"Every player took control of their own game and they've done everything I could have asked of them," Gallacher added. "The standard of golf has blown me away and it has been inspiring to watch. We are looking at future Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup stars.

"The kids have been fantastic and the way they bounced back at times was sensational. I've been blessed to have a front row seat and it's been an honour just to watch them play. Some of these boys and girls will be future world No 1s."

What's next?

Friday's Ryder Cup action begins at 6.35am BST, with foursomes matches going off in 15 minute intervals and the last going out at 7.20am. The fourballs action is then set to begin at 12.25pm.

Timing remain the same for Saturday's sessions, with all 24 players then involved in the Sunday singles. The opening match starts at 10.35am UK time on Sunday.

