Sky Sports Golf podcast: FedExCup finale preview and Livo special

David Livingstone and Wayne 'Radar' Riley feature in a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, live from the Tour Championship.

The pair join Josh Antmann at East Lake to look ahead to the PGA Tour season-finale, where all 30 players in the field still have a chance of claiming the $10m season jackpot.

Livo looks back at his 25 years at Sky Sports and shares some of his Ryder Cup career highlights, ahead of being involved in coverage of the event for the 12th consecutive time at Le Golf National.

As well as looking back briefly at last week's events, the panel look ahead to the final FedExCup Play-Off event and discuss which team they expect to win at the Ryder Cup next week.

