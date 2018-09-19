Dustin Johnson reflects on season ahead of Tour Championship

Dustin Johnson believes he should have accomplished more from his season, ahead of trying to win the FedExCup at the Tour Championship.

Johnson is a three-time winner during the PGA Tour campaign and has finished inside the top 10 in 10 of his 19 starts in 2018, although failed to add another major to his 2016 US Open title.

The 34-year-old lost his world No 1 ranking to Justin Thomas earlier in the campaign and has since dropped to world No 3 behind Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka, with Johnson heading to the season finale not entirely happy with his year.

"I'd say it's probably like a B, if I'm giving myself a grade," Johnson said in a pre-tournament press conference. "I've got three wins, I've got a lot of top 10s, but I had an opportunity to win a lot more tournaments than I did.

Johnson is looking to win the FedExCup for the first time

"I feel like I should have won a lot more than I did, but I feel like I have a lot of room for improvement. I've still got two big events to play well in coming up, but this off-season I've got a lot of work to do.

"I feel like there's definitely a lot of room where I can improve my game, so I'm kind of excited to have an off-season so I can work on it and hopefully come back really strong for next year."

Johnson arrives in Atlanta fourth in the FedExCup standings, meaning victory at East Lake will also guarantee him the FedExCup title and its $10million jackpot.

"If I have a good week and can win, then I can be the FedExCup champion," Johnson added. "It's something that I haven't accomplished yet.

Johnson will make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance later this month

"I've been very close, and it's something that I really want to win. It's something in my career that I definitely want to accomplish, and I think it's a big milestone, and I'm looking forward to the challenge this week where I've got a chance to do it."

