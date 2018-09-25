Tyrrell Hatton confident of controlling emotion in Ryder Cup debut

0:55 Europe rookie Tyrell Hatton says he will be passionate but controlled at the Ryder Cup this week in Paris. Europe rookie Tyrell Hatton says he will be passionate but controlled at the Ryder Cup this week in Paris.

Tyrrell Hatton says he will not be changing his on-course style for his Ryder Cup debut, but admits he must control his emotions at Le Golf National.

The Englishman is one of five rookies in Thomas Bjorn's side in Paris, where Europe look to regain the trophy after suffering a 17-11 defeat at Hazeltine two years ago.

Hatton believes that his temperament has cost him winning tournaments in the past and feels he cannot afford to lose his cool on the course again this week.

Team Europe had their traditional pre-tournament photos on Tuesday

"Obviously I'm going to be passionate - I can only be myself - but I need to stay as level-headed as possible," Hatton told the media on Tuesday. "I'm not going to turn into the Hulk this week.

"In the past you'd say I'd lost golf tournaments from getting in my own way, I think that's fair to say.

"This week if I can keep my head that will give myself the best chance to play as well as I can and hopefully that gets rewarded with some points for Europe."

Hatton was partnered with fellow rookie Tommy Fleetwood for the opening team practice session on Tuesday morning, with the 26-year-old relishing the opportunity to represent Europe over the coming days.

Bjorn has supported Hatton's on-course style

"Thomas [Bjorn] has just said to me he wants me to be myself," Hatton added. "The passion is going to be there. If you can't get pumped up for this event, you're in the wrong place.

"I'm really excited for this week and I'm just going to channel all my energy into trying to be as good as I can be and help my teammates as much as possible.

"I don't want to go the other way obviously and lose my head, as then it starts affecting other people. Obviously we're here as a team, and I want to do as well as I can for the team."

