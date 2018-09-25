A beginner's guide to this week's Ryder Cup at Le Golf National

2:12 Andrew Coltart and Henni Zuel take a closer look at how to play foursomes, ahead of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National. Andrew Coltart and Henni Zuel take a closer look at how to play foursomes, ahead of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

What is the Ryder Cup? How does the scoring system work? Here's all you need to know about golf's biennial contest.

The tournament

The Ryder Cup is a biennial competition played over three days between teams of 12 players from the USA and Europe. Created by Samuel Ryder, the tournament was first held in 1927 and this week's event is the 42nd edition of the contest.

Originally between the US and a team from Great Britain and Ireland, the tournament expanded in 1979 to allow players from continental Europe to take part. This was a suggestion from the great Jack Nicklaus, who felt the contest was getting too one-sided.

The teams

Each team has a non-playing captain, which this year is Thomas Bjorn for Europe and Jim Furyk for the USA. They both have a number of vice-captains to assist them with their team.

Thomas Bjorn had eight automatic qualifiers and added four wildcards

The European team consists of eight players who came through a year-long qualification process, with the team completed by four captain's selections.

The visiting side have a longer qualification campaign to select the first eight players, with Furyk naming three picks immediately after that concluded at the Dell Technologies Championship. The final player, Tony Finau, was announced a week later.

The format

There are 28 matches played over the three days, under three different types of match play - fourballs, foursomes and singles. The tournament kicks off on Friday morning with four fourballs matches, followed by four afternoon foursomes rubbers.

2:43 Andrew Coltart and Henni Zuel explain the fourballs format. Andrew Coltart and Henni Zuel explain the fourballs format.

Fourballs see two golfers from each team compete, but each player uses his own ball. The lowest score from each pair will count for the score for their side.

Foursomes sees two golfers from Europe compete against a pair from the USA, with team members alternating between shots and each team using one ball.

The final day sees all 24 players compete in singles matches, where every member from the USA team plays against a European opponent.

Bjorn and Jim Furyk select their pairings for two different formats on the first two days

Match scoring

The match play format is a hole-by-hole scoring system, where a player or team can earn a point if they post a lower score than their opponent.

If the scores are level on a hole, then the overall score for that match stays the same. If a player or team leads the match by more than one, then the score is 2up or whatever the margin is.

The USA have not won the Ryder Cup in Europe since 1993

A match can be completed before 18 holes are completed, if a player or team has built an unassailable lead. When that happens, the score is complete. For example, if Rory McIlroy beats Tiger Woods "3&2", it means he was three holes ahead with only two holes remaining.

The points

Each match is worth one point, with the point halved when a match ends all square after 18 holes.

2:39 Andrew Coltart and Henni Goya take a closer look at the singles format Andrew Coltart and Henni Goya take a closer look at the singles format

The timings

Morning matches will begin at 7:10am (BST) for the first two days, with each fourball match teeing off in 15-minute intervals.

The afternoon session is scheduled to start at 12:50pm on Friday and Saturday, with the foursomes expected to be wrapped up by 6pm, after which the line-ups for the next day are revealed.

In the event of a 14-14 draw, the holders retain the Ryder Cup

Play starts later on Sunday, as the singles tee off in 11-minute intervals from 11:05am (BST). The final putt should be holed around 5:15pm, ahead of the trophy presentation at approximately 5:45pm.

The results

The team who gets to 14.5 points first will win the Ryder Cup. If the tournament ends in a 14-14 draw, which last happened in 1989, then the USA, as defending champions, will retain the trophy.

Team USA head to France having not won the Ryder Cup on European soil for 25 years. Their win at Hazeltine two years ago was only their second since the turn of the century, and their first since 2008.

How to watch

Click here for a comprehensive guide to all the key timings for the week.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.