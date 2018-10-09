Brooks Koepka voted Player of the Year by his PGA Tour peers

Brooks Koepka has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year following his double major-winning performance in 2018.

Koepka's year started off amid uncertainty after he suffered a wrist injury in January which kept him on the sidelines for almost four months, forcing him to miss the Masters in April.

But he returned to action later that month in New Orleans, although he then had a scare on the range at The Players Championship in May when he aggravated the problem while stopping mid-swing due to a cart suddenly appearing in front of him.

However, he was cleared of any serious damage and finished tied for 11th following a final-round 63 which included a spectacular albatross at the par-five 16th at TPC Sawgrass, and Koepka was then runner-up to Justin Rose at Colonial a fortnight later.

Koepka became the first player to successfully defend the US Open title since Curtis Strange in 1989 with a composed final-round 68 edging out Tommy Fleetwood at Shinnecock Hills, and the 28-year-old added another impressive major win when he denied a fast-finishing Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship in August.

The Ryder Cup star finished ninth in the FedExCup, and he claimed the top award for the year after a vote among his fellow PGA Tour stars, topping the ballot ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas.

PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, said: "On behalf of the PGA Tour, our congratulations to Brooks Koepka on being voted PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers.

"Brooks has brought a new brand of athleticism to the PGA Tour, and we saw the results this year with his historic season at the major championships and a top-10 finish in the FedExCup.

Congrats to BK @BKoepka on POY honors. Extremely deserving and played some unbelievably clutch golf at the biggest stages all year. Go lift some weights to celebrate 💪🏽 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) October 9, 2018

"These feats were accomplished despite missing significant time due to injury, a testament to his work ethic and perseverance throughout the season."

Justin Thomas was the first to congratulate Koepka on social media, and Dustin Johnson was also full of praise despite their apparent bust-up during the Ryder Cup, which was confirmed by Team USA captain Jim Furyk.

Congratulations @bkoepka. Great season bro...POY well deserved — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) October 9, 2018

Their "altercation" happened in the wake of Europe's handsome seven-point victory at Le Golf National, although Furyk insisted the spat was brief and uneventful.

Shortly after Thomas tweeted in his congratulations, Johnson added: "Congratulations @bkoepka. Great season bro...POY well deserved."