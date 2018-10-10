Sky Sports British Masters: 'Jaded' Tommy Fleetwood still chasing Race to Dubai victory

Tommy Fleetwood admits he is feeling the effects of a busy schedule ahead of making his fourth start in as many weeks at the Sky Sports British Masters.

The reigning Race to Dubai champion heads to Walton Heath second in the money list behind Ryder Cup partner Francesco Molinari, who he won all four matches alongside in Europe's victory over the United States.

Fleetwood finished joint runner-up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last week, his 10th appearance in a 12-week stretch since the Open Championship, with the world No 11 keen to hold off any fatigue and finish his season strongly.

Fleetwood plays alongside Molinari and Thorbjorn Olesen during the opening two rounds

"I'm starting to feel jaded a little bit," Fleetwood told the media on Wednesday. "I practised at home on Monday so I am still trying to tick over and work on things and get better.

"There's plenty of things to look at; World Rankings, tournaments, Race to Dubai. There's a lot going on really, so it's not time to rest now.

Fleetwood has eight worldwide top-10s in 2018

"At the moment, I feel absolutely fine, but like I'm getting close to that point where I need a week off again."

The Englishman trails Molinari by over 1.4million points ahead of the 'Moliwood' pairing playing together for the opening two rounds, with Fleetwood still hopeful of overtaking the Italian over the final few weeks of the season.

Molinari and Fleetwood formed a formidable partnership at Le Golf National

"I'm a long way behind but it's the opposite of last year in that I led all year last year and this year I'm kind of chasing it now," Fleetwood, who plans to play the WGC-HSBC Championship and Turkish Airlines Open before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, added.

"I might get nowhere near and it's a stretch as a goal to think about it, but I'd love to play Dubai with a chance. I'd love to get in contention in a couple of events and maybe win one.

"I'm not going to win unless I do certain things right. I'm not going to win the Race to Dubai unless I win. You've got to keep working day by day really and take it as it comes, but it's nice being the chaser.

"There's probably people I would prefer to beat, but if it came down to me and Fran [Francesco Molinari] then either way I'm going to be more than happy whichever way that would turn out."

