Charles Howell III clings on to one-shot lead at RSM Classic

Charles Howell III remains in pole position to claim a first PGA Tour title since 2007 after taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the RSM Classic.

Howell posted a two-under 68 on the Seaside course in Sea Island to stay ahead of nearest challengers Jason Gore and Cameron Champ.

Gore and Champ posted matching 66s on the par-70 layout to get to 15 under, with Webb Simpson a further two strokes back in tied-fourth alongside Ryan Blaum after a bogey-free 63.

"I have a chance to win the tournament, and I'd have taken that Thursday morning," Howell said. "I knew the guys would make birdies and close the gap if I didn't get going, and that's what happened."

Howell started the day three ahead and extended his lead to five strokes after two birdies in his first three holes, before cancelling out a blemish at the fourth with gains the sixth and ninth to turn in 32.

Champ closed the gap with four consecutive birdies around the turn, as Howell mixed two bogeys with a sole birdie during his second nine to open the door for the chasing back.

Gore made three birdies and an eagle in a five-hole stretch to move within one of Howell, with Champ - a winner already this season - finishing his round with birdies at the 16th and 18th to also sit tied-second.

A round-of-the-day 61 from Patrick Rodgers lifted the American inside the top 10 and within five of the lead, with Graeme McDowell a further stroke back after bogeys over his final two holes.

