Lexi Thompson remains three clear at CME Group Tour Championship

Lexi Thompson retained her three-shot lead heading in to the final round of the LPGA Tour’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Thompson, chasing a first victory of 2018, posted a four-under 68 in Florida to move three strokes clear of Nelly Korda, with Spain's Carlota Ciganda a further three shots back in third spot on 10 under.

England's Charley Hull slipped nine off the pace after a level-par 72, while world No 1 Ariya Jutanugarn is a further stroke back as she aims to top the season standings and claim the $1million bonus.

Hull won the LPGA Tour season finale in 2016

"Golf is all about momentum," Thompson said. "I just tried to keep the same attitude as I did the last two days."

Beginning the day three clear, Thompson carded her first bogey of the week at the par-four fourth but birdied the next and starter her back nine with successive gains.

Thompson has won on the LPGA Tour in each of the previous five seasons

Further gains at the 15th and 16th extended Thompson's cushion and took her to 16 under, while Korda mixed eight birdies with three bogeys to ensure she will be in the final group on Sunday.

Ciganda carded a blemish-free 69, while So Yeon Ryu and Marina Alex share fourth spot ahead of former world No 1 Lydia Ko and Brittany Lincicome.

