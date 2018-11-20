Brooks Koepka added to star-studded field in Abu Dhabi

Brooks Koepka has confirmed he will play in Abu Dhabi in January

Brooks Koepka has confirmed he will compete alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Dustin Johnson at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January.

Koepka has enjoyed an outstanding 2018 campaign after missing four months of the year with a wrist injury, successfully defending his US Open title before landing his third major at the PGA Championship.

The American, who was also named PGA Tour Player of the Year, has been jostling for the world No 1 ranking with Johnson and Justin Rose in recent months, and he is looking forward to joining a star-studded field in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament has been awarded Rolex Series status for the 2019 season and starts on January 16, with Tommy Fleetwood attempting the rare feat of winning the same event three times in a row.

Former European Challenge Tour graduate Koepka said: "I'm very excited to be taking part in this tournament again after such a long time away. I've been determined to include it in my schedule as I keep hearing from DJ, Rickie (Fowler), Jordan (Spieth) and all the American guys what a great time they've had in Abu Dhabi.

"I actually remember my last visit really well as it is undoubtedly one of the biggest and best events on the European Tour's schedule. It always gathers an unbelievable field and the whole set-up of the event is amazing along with the perfect weather conditions.

"I wasn't surprised at all to hear it had been awarded Rolex Series status and I can't wait to return to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA in January.

"Last time I played in 2014, I was ranked 93rd in the world, so a lot has happened since that time! I'm looking forward to returning and hopefully adding my name to the impressive list of champions."

Abu Dhabi Sports Council general secretary, HE Aref Al Awani, added: "Brooks Koepka has continued to battle it out for world No 1 this season and his participation in our award-winning championship reinforces its status as the premier golf event in the region.

"This announcement again underlines our success in creating a spectacular sporting experience for both players and fans at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA.

"We are committed to developing Abu Dhabi into a "Global Capital of World Sport", so for a double 2018 major winner to play in one of our set-piece tournaments only emphasises our reputation for hosting the world's best sporting events."