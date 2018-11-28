Bernd Wiesberger to make first start since April at Mauritius Open

Bernd Wiesberger returns to action in Mauritius

Bernd Wiesberger is ready to make a return to the European Tour after a seven-month absence at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, live on Sky Sports.

The four-time European Tour winner will tee it up for the first time since missing the cut at the Volvo China Open in April, having missed the second half of the 2018 season with a wrist injury.

Wiesberger damaged a tendon in his right wrist and required surgery during the summer, dropping outside of the world's top 150 in the process, but the Austrian is back fully fit and relishing the chance to return to competitive action.

Wiesberger has been limited to eight starts in 2018

"It's been a while," Wiesberger said. "It's good to be out here again seeing the guys and good to be playing again. It's a lovely week to finally start off again.

"I'm lacking a lot of tournament experience over the last months but me and my team have worked hard to get me to positions to feel the flow of a competitive round.

"I'm sure I'll be able to handle it come Thursday, but obviously it's going to be fun to tee off again with a scorecard in my hand."

Wiseberger has been grouped for the first two days alongside 2016 champion Jeunghun Wang and top-seed Dylan Frittelli, who defeated Arjun Atwal in a play-off to win last year's event.

Frittelli heads in to the week as world No 76

"I look back on last year with fond memories both here in Mauritius and in general on the European Tour, but I've got bigger sights this year," Frittelli said. "Hopefully I can win a few times or win some even bigger tournaments.

"But first of all, I just want to play well here. Coming in here as defending champion relaxes me if anything because the pressure is off me."

