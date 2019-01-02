Tournament of Champions: Tee times for the opening round in Hawaii
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 02/01/19 12:43pm
Tee times for the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.
(USA unless stated, all times GMT)
Starting at hole 1
2000 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Cameron Champ
2010 Kevin Tway, Troy Merritt
2020 Matt Kuchar, Michael Kim
2030 Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy
2040 Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett
2050 Brandt Snedeker, Ian Poulter (Eng)
2100 Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry
2110 Marc Leishman (Aus), Patton Kizzire
2120 Gary Woodland, Kevin Na
Live PGA Tour Golf
January 3, 2019, 11:00pm
Live on
2130 Aaron Wise, Paul Casey (Eng)
2140 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Spa)
2150 Jason Day (Aus), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
2200 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele
2210 Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson
2220 Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
2230 Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas
2240 Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson
