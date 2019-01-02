Tournament of Champions: Tee times for the opening round in Hawaii

Dustin Johnson returns as defending champion

Tee times for the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.

(USA unless stated, all times GMT)

Starting at hole 1

2000 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn), Cameron Champ

2010 Kevin Tway, Troy Merritt

2020 Matt Kuchar, Michael Kim

2030 Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy

2040 Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett

2050 Brandt Snedeker, Ian Poulter (Eng)

Poulter features after winning the Houston Open in April

2100 Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry

2110 Marc Leishman (Aus), Patton Kizzire

2120 Gary Woodland, Kevin Na

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

2130 Aaron Wise, Paul Casey (Eng)

2140 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Spa)

2150 Jason Day (Aus), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

2200 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

McIlroy makes his first start of the year in Hawaii

2210 Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson

2220 Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka

2230 Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

2240 Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson

Watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 11pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.