Tournament of Champions: Tee times for the third round in Hawaii

Tee times for the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.

(USA unless stated, all times GMT)

Starting at hole 1

1810 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)

1815 Ted Potter Jr, Bubba Watson

1825 Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy

1835 Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka

Koepka carded a three-under 70 on Friday

1845 Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed

1855 Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett

1905 Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry

1915 Charles Howell III, Paul Casey (Eng)

1925 Brandt Snedeker, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1935 Andrew Putnam, Michael Kim

1945 Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson

1955 Patton Kizzire, Jon Rahm (Esp)

2005 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)

Poulter starts the weekend in tied-ninth

2015 Cameron Champ, Justin Thomas

2025 Marc Leishman (Aus), Xander Schauffele

2035 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Kevin Tway

McIlroy is in the group three strokes off the pace

2045 Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau

