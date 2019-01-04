Tournament of Champions: Tee times for the third round in Hawaii
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 05/01/19 3:26am
Tee times for the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, held on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.
(USA unless stated, all times GMT)
Starting at hole 1
1810 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn)
1815 Ted Potter Jr, Bubba Watson
1825 Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy
1835 Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
1845 Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed
1855 Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett
1905 Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry
1915 Charles Howell III, Paul Casey (Eng)
1925 Brandt Snedeker, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1935 Andrew Putnam, Michael Kim
Live PGA Tour Golf
January 5, 2019, 9:00pm
Live on
1945 Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson
1955 Patton Kizzire, Jon Rahm (Esp)
2005 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)
2015 Cameron Champ, Justin Thomas
2025 Marc Leishman (Aus), Xander Schauffele
2035 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Kevin Tway
2045 Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau
Watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 9pm on Sky Sports Golf.