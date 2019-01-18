Paul Casey, Poom Saksansin share halfway lead at Singapore Open

Paul Casey is in contention in Singapore

Paul Casey holds a share of the lead at the Singapore Open, where qualification places for The Open are up for grabs.

Latest leaderboard Singapore Open

Casey followed up his opening-round 68 with a four-under 67 at Sentosa Golf Club to join Poom Saksansin tied at the top on seven under.

Only seven players in the field are already exempt for The Open, with four qualification spots available for those finishing in the top 12 and ties this week.

The Open is being held at Royal Portrush this July

Japanese duo Taihei Sato, Shotaro Wada were a shot off the pace in tied-third alongside compatriot Yoshinori Fujimoto, who had only completed seven holes when play was abandoned at 7.05pm local time (11.05am GMT) due to fading light.

Matt Fitzpatrick was in the group on five under alongside Davis Love III after birdieing two of his opening nine holes on Friday, while Sergio Garcia is four strokes back with 10 holes still to complete.

Garcia is defending champion after a five-stroke win in 2018

More than half of the field were unable to finish their second rounds, with play to resume at 7.30am local time (11.30pm GMT) on Saturday.