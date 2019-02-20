WGC-Mexico Championship: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods feature
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are part of featured groups coverage at the WGC-Mexico Championship this week, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.
Nine of the world's top 10 are scheduled to tee it up at Chapultepec GC, where Phil Mickelson returns as defending champion after an enthralling play-off win over Justin Thomas in 2018.
Coverage begins for the week with a special live On the Range preview show on Wednesday from 8pm, bringing a host of news and interviews from the opening World Golf Championship event of the year.
There is more than 25 hours of live golf available across the four tournament days, with the live Featured Group service kicking off from 5pm for the first two rounds on Sky Sports Golf.
Thursday's offering sees Mickelson begin his title defence alongside Thomas and world No 3 Dustin Johnson, who registered a one-shot win over Tommy Fleetwood at this event in 2017.
McIlroy goes out with Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka, while Woods headlines Friday's featured group coverage in a group with Bryson DeChambeau and home favourite Abraham Ancer.
Thursday
5.39pm Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy
5.51pm Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
Friday
5.51pm Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer
Second featured group TBC
