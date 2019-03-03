Anne Van Dam claims Canberra Women's Classic victory

Anne Van Dam has been in excellent form over the last six months

Anne Van Dam produced a strong finish to win the Canberra Women's Classic by three shots.

It gave the Dutchwoman her fourth Ladies European Tour title and her third in the last six months.

Van Dam, who shared the lead overnight on 11 under, battled for the lead with South Korea's Jiyai Shin, the defending champion, for much of the final round at Royal Canberra Golf Club.

However, an eagle at the par-five 15th put Van Dam in command and she followed that up with birdies at the 16th and 18th for a six-under 65 to finish on 17-under 196 after 54 holes.

Slovenia's Katja Pogacar, the other overnight leader, birdied two of the final four holes for a 68 to snatch second place from Shin (67) by one shot.

Scotland's Carly Booth closed with a one-under 70 to claim fourth place on 11 under.