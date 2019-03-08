Qatar Masters: Oliver Wilson one back from three-way tie for lead

2:19 Highlights from the second round of the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club. Highlights from the second round of the Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club.

Oliver Wilson continued his bogey-free start to the week to move within a shot of the lead at the halfway stage of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Latest leaderboard Qatar Masters

The Englishman followed up his opening-round 69 with a four-under 68 at Doha Golf Club on Friday, lifting him to seven under and a stroke back from the three-way tie at top of the leaderboard.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera set the clubhouse target with a second successive 68, only for South African pair George Coetzee and Justin Harding to match the Frenchman's total and join him on eight under.

Lorenzo-Vera mixed five birdies with a sole blemish on Friday

"I'm really pleased with what I've done in the last year," said Wilson, who narrowly missed out on securing a European Tour card last season. "I'm moving in the right direction and getting more confidence in my game.

"There's still a long way to go, I'm just trying to improve and hopefully the results will come and at the end of the year I can look back, be pleased, and have a schedule for next year."

Wilson is a former winner on the European Tour

Lorenzo-Vera, chasing a maiden European Tour title, edged ahead after mixing five birdies with a sole blemish, before Harding fired a hat-trick of birdies from the 10th and added a penultimate-hole gain to also get to eight under.

Coetzee has missed the cut in four of his past six starts

Coetzee made it a three-way tie by posting four birdies in his 68, while Wilson is joined in tied-fourth by Erik van Rooyen, Masahiro Kawamura and overnight joint-leader Adri Arnaus.

Richie Ramsay is in the group two off the pace that also includes Australia's Deyen Lawson, who fired a hole-in-one at the par-three 17th, while top seed Tom Lewis missed the cut after a level-par 72.

Watch the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 9am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.