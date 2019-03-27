Bubba Watson gets bad bunker break in opening WGC Match Play loss

0:36 Bubba Watson lost his opening group match after getting a bad break on his final hole Bubba Watson lost his opening group match after getting a bad break on his final hole

Bubba Watson's title defence at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play began in disappointment after an unfortunate break during his opening match in Texas.

Watson faced Kevin Na in his Group 15 opener at Austin Country Club, where last year's winner was two holes up with six to play but found himself all-square heading to the par-four last.

As Na elected to lay up off the 18th tee and knock his second to within 10 feet of the flag, Watson attempted to drive the green off the tee and saw his drive finish in the front greenside bunker.

Watson defeated Kevin Kisner in last year's final

Facing what seemed like a routine up-and-down from the sand, Watson's pitch failed to clear the bank and rolled back down into the bunker and plugged in his footprint.

The horrendous lie meant that Watson was also unable to find the putting surface with his next attempt, leading to him conceding the hole and handing Na a 1up victory.

