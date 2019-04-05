Si Woo Kim's hole-in-one in Texas takes him four clear of the field

Si Woo Kim lit up the second day of the Valero Texas Open with a superb hole-in-one which took him into a commanding lead.

The overnight leader was already two shots clear of a chasing pack led by star draws, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, as he moved smoothly to four under for the round before he doubled his advantage with one perfect swing at 16.

The quirky 167-yard par-three, which features a deep bunker in the middle of the green, was reduced to one blow by Kim, whose nine-iron started right of the target and began to draw as he stared it down.

Kim's ball pitched a few feet short of hole and the second bounce caught the back of the cup before it disappeared for a "two-hop ace" to spark wild celebrations on the tee.

