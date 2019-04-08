The Masters: Augusta highlights with memorable Sky Sports voices

1:41 We take a look back at some famous moments from The Masters and combine them with some of the great commentary snippets We take a look back at some famous moments from The Masters and combine them with some of the great commentary snippets

To whet the appetite ahead of this week's Masters we have matched some of the iconic Sky Sports commentaries with some famous moments from Augusta National over the years.

After Formula One's David Croft kicks things off with "it's lights out and away we go", we flash back to some classic footage from The Masters.

An alternative commentary is then provided by football's Martin Tyler, Rob Hawthorne and Gary Neville, David Gower, David Lloyd and Nasser Hussain from the cricket team, boxing's Adam Smith, rugby league's Eddie Hemmings and rugby union's Miles Harrison.

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Click play on the video above to see who plays some "unbelievable" golf, who starts "a new chapter, a new era" and who has to "start the car".

The Masters - Live Live on

Watch the Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage of the opening round begins with Featured Groups on Thursday at 2.15pm via the Sky Sports Red Button.