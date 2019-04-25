Trophee Hassan II: Jordan Smith grabs lead after bogey-free start

1:30 Highlights from Jordan Smith's opening round at the Trophee Hassan II, where the Englishman posted a bogey-free 66 to top the leaderboard Highlights from Jordan Smith's opening round at the Trophee Hassan II, where the Englishman posted a bogey-free 66 to top the leaderboard

Jordan Smith posted a bogey-free 66 to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.

Latest leaderboard Trophee Hassan II

Smith struck seven birdies in calmer morning conditions at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to get to seven under and end the day a shot clear of American Sean Crocker and 2014 champion Alejandro Canizares.

Stephen Gallacher sits two strokes off the pace on five under, alongside Matthieu Pavon, after firing an albatross late in his round, while defending champion Alexander Levy opened with a two-over 75.

0:43 Stephen Gallacher fired a hole-out albatross during the opening round of the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco Stephen Gallacher fired a hole-out albatross during the opening round of the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco

"I scrambled well for the first few holes, stuck in there, then it all came together at the right time," Smith said. "I hit a lot of nice iron shots close and made a few nice putts."

Beginning on the back nine, Smith recorded three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 14th and rolled in from 10 feet at the third to move into a share of the lead.

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

He then holed a 20-footer at the fourth and added a five-foot birdie at the sixth, before firing his approach at the seventh to tap-in range on his way to setting the clubhouse target.

Canizares converted from three feet at the par-three ninth - his final hole - to close out a six-under 67, only for Crocker to join him in tied-second after mixing four birdies with an eagle.

Alejandro Canizares is a two-time winner on the European Tour

Gallacher fired a hole-out albatross on the par-five eighth and made a close-range birdie at the par-three ninth to move into a share of fourth, with Edoardo Molinari a further shot back after a blemish-free 69.

Watch the Trophee Hassan II throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf and 11.55am on Sky Sports Main Event.