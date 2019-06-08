Rory McIlroy in three-way tie for lead at Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy shot a six-under 64

Rory McIlroy moved into a three-way tie for the lead after a sparkling third round at the RBC Canadian Open.

The Northern Irishman carded a six-under 64 to charge up the leaderboard and sit alongside American duo Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson on 13 under.

A birdie at the first set the tone for McIlroy, who made two more gains before the turn and a further three on the back nine.

The 30-year-old is trying to bounce back after failing to make the cut at the Memorial tournament in Ohio last week, his first missed cut of the season.

He used his weekend off working on his game and said the extra practice has paid off.

"I feel like I turned that missed cut into a positive," he said. "There were a couple things in my game that were highlighted and I had a chance to work on them. That's why I am where I am on the leaderboard."

Kuchar, who hit 63 on Friday, could only manage a one-under 69, bogeying the 15th to lose the outright lead.

Simpson carded 67 and has now played 54 holes without making a single bogey.

Irishman Shane Lowry, American Brandt Snedeker and home hope Adam Hadwin are a shot behind on 12 under.