US Open: Jordan Spieth's bunker escape foiled by hidden rake in the rough!

Jordan Spieth's eventful US Open took another bizarre turn in the second round when he was scuppered by a hidden rake at Pebble Beach!

Spieth hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons on day one after he took out his frustrations on caddie, Michael Greller, in a remarkable outburst on the eighth hole after he drove into water and then knocked his third shot beyond the green.

Spieth did well to escape with just a single dropped shot

The three-time major winner made it abundantly clear that he blamed Greller for the misjudgements, shouting: "Two perfect shots, Michael. You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other."

Spieth was widely criticised for his display of petulance as he opened with a one-over 72 and did not speak to reporters afterwards, but he made a strong start to his second round with three birdies over his first four holes which got him to two under par.

He then mixed a pair of bogeys with two more birdies as he covered the back nine in 33 strokes, including only two pars, but he suffered a setback on the 502-yard par-four second after he blocked his drive into a fairway bunker on the right.

The 25-year-old appeared to make an excellent connection with his second from the sand and his ball just cleared the front lip of the trap, but it clattered into a rake that was hidden in the rough and went unnoticed by both Spieth and Greller.

Spieth was astonished by the result and, with a horrid lie in the thick rough, his only option was to stab back into the fairway, although he lifted his spirits with a good fourth shot to seven feet which he converted to limit the damage to just a bogey.

Click on the video above to see Spieth's bizarre encounter with a rake on day two at Pebble Beach...