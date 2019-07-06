Robert Rock storms into Irish Open lead with 10-under 60

Robert Rock came agonisingly close to recording a 59 in the third round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Latest leaderboard Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

The Englishman narrowly missed a 30-foot putt for eagle on the par-five 18th that would have given him the second round of 59 in European Tour history.

Rock had to settle for a tap-in birdie which gave him a 10-under 60 and first place on 13-under 197 after 54 holes at Lahinch..

The 42-year-old made a total of 11 birdies, including six on the trot to close out his round. His putt for eagle at the last was from just off the green, and it slid left of the cup.

✅ 11 birdies

✅ 60 with a bogey

✅ Six consecutive birdies to finish

✅ Lowest career round by three shots



✍🏻 @RobRockAcademy pic.twitter.com/KpMSpsqfLO — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 6, 2019

Rock's round put him one ahead of Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello, who carded a 63, and England's Eddie Pepperell, who shot a 66.

More to follow...

Watch the final round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open from midday on Sunday live on Sky Sports Golf.