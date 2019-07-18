The Open: Watch Dustin Johnson, Jason Day in Featured Group via live stream
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 18/07/19 4:01pm
Dustin Johnson and Jason Day begin their bids for victory at The Open this afternoon and you can watch their opening rounds from Royal Portrush for free via Sky Sports' live video stream.
Johnson is looking to close the gap on Brooks Koepka at the top of the world rankings and register a second major title this week in Northern Ireland, having finished runner-up at both the Masters and the PGA Championship this year.
The world No 2 - whose has three top-10 finishes at The Open in his career - plays alongside Day and fellow former major champion Keegan Bradley in damp conditions on the Northern Irish coast.
We will be streaming the afternoon featured group right here on the Sky Sports website and app, with coverage already underway and following the trio through to their conclusion.
