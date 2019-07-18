The Open: Watch Dustin Johnson, Jason Day in Featured Group via live stream

Watch live now from Royal Portrush! Watch live now from Royal Portrush!

Dustin Johnson and Jason Day begin their bids for victory at The Open this afternoon and you can watch their opening rounds from Royal Portrush for free via Sky Sports' live video stream.

Johnson is looking to close the gap on Brooks Koepka at the top of the world rankings and register a second major title this week in Northern Ireland, having finished runner-up at both the Masters and the PGA Championship this year.

The world No 2 - whose has three top-10 finishes at The Open in his career - plays alongside Day and fellow former major champion Keegan Bradley in damp conditions on the Northern Irish coast.

Day has five worldwide top-10s in 2019

We will be streaming the afternoon featured group right here on the Sky Sports website and app, with coverage already underway and following the trio through to their conclusion.

Sky Sports subscribers are able to sign in here to watch all four tournament days live on Sky Sports The Open, with more than 50 hours of live coverage across the event. Click play above to watch the opening round live!