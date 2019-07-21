The 148th Open: Shots of the day from final round at Royal Portrush

A hole-out eagle, a string of stunning approaches and a near-ace feature in the top shots from a memorable final round at The 148th Open.

Shane Lowry stormed to a maiden major victory at Royal Portrush, with a number of important par-saves and an incredible bunker shot on the back nine helping him to a six-shot win.

A fast start from Lee Westwood helped him to a tied-fourth finish alongside Brooks Koepka, who drove the par-four fifth green in stunning fashion to set up a close-range eagle.

Shubhankar Sharma ended his week on a high with a stunning birdie and Adam Hadwin pitched in for an unlikely eagle during the final round, while Joost Luiten came close to a hole-in-one at the par-three third.

A chip-in birdie early in his round helped Reed end the week inside the top 10, with plenty of other memorable moments from a wet and windy final day in Northern Ireland.

Click on the video above to watch the top shots from the final round of The Open!