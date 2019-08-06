Thorbjorn Olesen faces serious charges in court later this month

Thorbjorn Olesen will appear in court on August 21

Thorbjorn Olesen has been summoned to appear in court in London later this month to answer three serious charges relating to his behaviour on a flight last week.

Olesen will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on August 21 charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault following his arrest at Heathrow airport.

Olesen finished tied 27th at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

The Ryder Cup star was taken into custody by police on Thursday, August 1 when his British Airways flight from Memphis touched down after cabin crew alerted the authorities to his behaviour.

Olesen is alleged to have sexually assaulted a female passenger during the flight, while eye-witnesses also claim the Dane urinated in the aisle in the first-class cabin and was also verbally abusive to staff and other passengers.

Ian Poulter is believed to have attempted to restrain Olesen as both returned from the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, where Olesen finished tied for 27th following a final-round 75 - 10 shots higher than his third-round score.

Lawyers representing the 29-year-old, a five-time winner on the European Tour, have issued a statement which read: "Thorbjorn has cooperated fully with the police during their investigation, but while the legal proceedings are still ongoing he unfortunately cannot comment on this matter at this time."

Olesen has slipped to 62nd in the world rankings after a disappointing season in which he has posted only two top-10 finishes in 16 starts, and he remains without a win since the Italian Open 14 months ago.