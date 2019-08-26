Brooks Koepka crowned PGA of America Player of the Year

Brooke Koepka won three titles this season

Brooks Koepka has claimed Player of the Year honours for the second consecutive year, edging the newly-crowned Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy, the PGA of America said on Monday.

Koepka, winner of three titles this season including a successful defence of his PGA Championship crown, finished with 84 points.

The 29-year-old American also topped the PGA Tour money list, pocketing $9.68 million in prize money.

McIlroy, PGA of America Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014, also had a hat-trick of victories, with the Northern Irishman winning the Players Championship, Canadian Open and Tour Championship, for 78 points.

Patrick Cantlay and Gary Woodland were third on 42 points.

McIlroy and Koepka went head to head over the weekend, with McIlroy crowned FedExCup champion following a four-shot win at the Tour Championship, despite Koepka taking a one-shot lead into the final round.