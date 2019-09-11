Solheim Cup: Danielle Kang ready for hostile crowd at Team USA

2:27 Are USA still the favourites for the Solheim Cup? How might Europe line up in Friday's opening foursomes? Sky Sports' Charles Paterson and Iona Stephen preview the 2019 edition at Gleneagles Are USA still the favourites for the Solheim Cup? How might Europe line up in Friday's opening foursomes? Sky Sports' Charles Paterson and Iona Stephen preview the 2019 edition at Gleneagles

Danielle Kang insists she is ready for whatever reception she receives from the European crowd as she attempts to help Team USA to Solheim Cup victory.

Kang won three of her four matches during her rookie appearance in the 2017 contest at Des Moines, where America ran out 16.5-11.5 winners, with the American now looking to impress on away soil.

Team USA arrive at Gleneagles bidding for a third straight victory in the biennial contest, with Kang relishing the chance to go head to head with Europe and experience the Scottish atmosphere.

Danielle Kang is one of only six players in Juli Inkster's side to have played in a Solheim Cup before

"Since we're in Scotland, I don't know what I'm going to hear," Kang said. "I hear that I'm going to be booed at one point, so bring it on.

"I'd rather hear loud booing at that point. I'll still have them cheer as loud as they can, whoever they want to cheer for, but I still want to hear them so I'm excited.

Kang was an automatic qualifier for Team USA

"At the end of the day I don't really hear what they say, I just see the people and then the noise. So I'm just excited to hear the noise, whatever that may be.

"I'm definitely going to embrace the first tee. I'm going to embrace whenever I get a chance to hit it. I'm going to embrace the fans out there for the entire golf course, whenever I get to play."

Morgan Pressel is the most experienced player on the American side, having played on three winning Solheim Cup teams during her previous five appearances, with the 31-year-old keen to help the younger members of the team.

"Whether you're a veteran, a rookie or anywhere in the middle, when you walk through that tunnel out on the first tee and hear all the chanting and all the excitement, there's no experience quite like it," Pressel said.

Morgan Pressel is the oldest player in the American team

"Nerves are going to be there, but you know what to expect. You know how to prepare for it mentally. The message that we've given to the team is embrace it.

"Know that it's coming and have fun with it, because at the end of the day this is a wonderful exhibition and a great show of golf."

