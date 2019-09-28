Bryson DeChambeau takes Safeway Open lead in California
By PA Media
Last Updated: 28/09/19 7:52am
American Bryson DeChambeau carded a superb eight-under 64 to take a two-shot lead at the halfway point of the Safeway Open PGA tournament on Friday.
DeChambeau climbed seven spots on the leaderboard in completing a second bogey-free round to go with his 68 from Thursday.
His Friday performance comprised of a front nine of three-under 33 and a homeward nine of five-under 31.
The 26-year-old birdied six out of eight holes between the fifth and the 12th, and hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation.
At 12-under par he led by two shots from countryman Nick Watney, who fired a 65 to follow a 69.
Watney was one shot clear of a five-way tie for third place including Canada's Nick Taylor and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli.
PGA Tour Golf
September 30, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
Italian Francesco Molinari slipped down the leaderboard with a second-round 71 which put him in a tie for 10th, as did Australian Adam Scott, who followed a strong 65 with a 73.
Watch the Safeway Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday with Featured Groups from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf.