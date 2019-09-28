Bryson DeChambeau takes Safeway Open lead in California

Bryson DeChambeau is leading at the halfway point of the Safeway Open

American Bryson DeChambeau carded a superb eight-under 64 to take a two-shot lead at the halfway point of the Safeway Open PGA tournament on Friday.

DeChambeau climbed seven spots on the leaderboard in completing a second bogey-free round to go with his 68 from Thursday.

His Friday performance comprised of a front nine of three-under 33 and a homeward nine of five-under 31.

The 26-year-old birdied six out of eight holes between the fifth and the 12th, and hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation.

Nick Watney is two shots behind his compatriot DeChambeau

At 12-under par he led by two shots from countryman Nick Watney, who fired a 65 to follow a 69.

Watney was one shot clear of a five-way tie for third place including Canada's Nick Taylor and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli.

Italian Francesco Molinari slipped down the leaderboard with a second-round 71 which put him in a tie for 10th, as did Australian Adam Scott, who followed a strong 65 with a 73.

