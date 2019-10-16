Senior LPGA Championship: Juli Inkster opens up two-shot lead

Juli Inkster leads the Senior LPGA Championship

Three-time Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster opened up a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the Senior LPGA Championship in Indiana.

The 31-time LPGA Tour winner was four over after nine holes of her opening round but has battled back to top the leaderboard after 36 holes at The Pete Dye Course in French Lick.

Inkster posted a round-of-the-day 69 in windy conditions on Tuesday to get to three under, with 2017 champion Trish Johnson part of a three-way tie for second alongside American duo Moira Dunn-Bohls and Jean Bartholomew.

Inkster is chasing a maiden senior major title

"I actually drove the ball really well today, so I got a lot of wedges in," Inkster said. "I kind of struggled with my distance control but it's hard with the wind.

"I didn't get it very close, but I had a lot of chances out there. A couple of bad bogeys with wedges in my hand, but overall, I thought I played well."

Inkster began the day three strokes back from early pacesetter Jill McGill but mixed six birdies with three bogeys on her way to moving to top spot, as McGill slipped down the leaderboard with a second-round 79.

Dunn-Bohls held a share of advantage until a final-hole double-bogey, while Johnson and Bartholomew both birdied the par-five last to sign for rounds of 71 and 70 respectively.

Johnson finished tied-sixth in last year's event, having won the inaugural edition in 2017

Helen Alfredsson and Rosie Jones share fifth spot, while defending champion Dame Laura Davies lies six strokes off the pace and in a tie for ninth that also includes Wales' Becky Morgan.

