Nedbank Golf Challenge: Tee times for opening round in Sun City

Henrik Stenson is one of five major champions in action at the Nedbank Golf Challenge

Groups and tee times for the opening round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times GMT):

Starting at hole 1

0700 Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els (Rsa), Matthew Southgate

0711 Andy Sullivan, Thomas Pieters (Bel), Guido Migliozzi (Spa)

0722 David Lipsky (USA), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Adri Arnaus (Spa)

0733 Richard Sterne (Rsa), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Marcus Kinhult (Swe)

0744 Andrea Pavan (Ita), Joost Luiten (Ned), Haotong Li (Chn)

0755 Justin Harding (Rsa), Ian Poulter, Romain Langasque (Fra)

Poulter starts the week 24th in the Race to Dubai standings

0806 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Paul Waring, Jorge Campillo (Spa)

0817 Branden Grace (Rsa), Benjamin Hebert (Fra), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

0828 Robert Macintyre, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

0839 Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0850 Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Matthew Fitzpatrick

Bernd Wiesberger can extend his advantage in the battle to become European No 1

Starting at hole 10

0700 Scott Hend (Aus), Tom Lewis, Jordan Smith

0711 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Mikko Korhonen (Fin), Aaron Rai

0722 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

0733 Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel), Richie Ramsay, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

0744 Jason Scrivener (Aus), George Coetzee (Rsa), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

0755 Oliver Wilson, Alex Noren (Swe), Pablo Larrazabal (Spa)

0806 Scott Jamieson, Thomas Detry (Bel), Chris Paisley

0817 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Nacho Elvira (Spa), Gavin Green (Mal)

Kaymer, 69th, is looking to break into the top 50 and qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship

0828 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Kalle Samooja (Fin), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

0839 Alvaro Quiros (Spa), Steven Brown, Zander Lombard (Rsa)

