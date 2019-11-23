CME Group Tour Championship: Sei Young Kim two ahead in Florida

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is six off the halfway lead in Florida

Sei Young Kim holds a two-shot lead at the CME Group Tour Championship, as Jodi Ewart Shadoff equalled the lowest round of the week.

Ewart Shadoff posted a seven-under 65 to move inside the top 10 and within six strokes of halfway leader Kim, who holds a two-shot advantage after a second-round 67 in Naples.

England's Georgia Hall started the day two strokes off the pace but joins Ewart Shadoff in a share of ninth after a one-under 71, with compatriots Charley Hull - the 2016 winner - and Bronte Law a further shot back.

Hall heads into the weekend in the group on six under

"I've only missed one fairway the past two days, so I'm hitting the ball really well," Ewart Shadoff said. "I only had a couple bad iron shots yesterday and a lot of my putts just didn't go in, but today I was rolling a lot of nice putts in, so it was nice to see."

Kim moved ahead by posting birdies at the fifth and seventh and then cancelling out a blemish at the 10th with three gains in her next four holes, before finishing with a tap-in birdie at the par-four last.

Kim is chasing a third victory of the LPGA Tour season

Germany's Caroline Masson drained a 40-foot birdie putt from off the green on her final hole to close a six-under 66 and jump into second, with Brooke Henderson three strokes back in third alongside Nelly Korda.

Watch the CME Group Tour Championship throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix.