Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tee times for third round in Hawaii
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 04/01/20 6:36am
Tee times for the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii.
(USA unless stated, all times GMT)
Starting at hole 1
1800 Kevin Na, Martin Trainer
1810 J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1820 Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell
1830 Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz (Col)
1840 Jim Herman, Max Homa
1850 Brendon Todd, Paul Casey (Eng)
1900 Adam Long, Sung Kang (Kor)
1910 Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie
1920 Dustin Johnson, Ryan Palmer
1930 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Corey Conners (Can)
1940 Jon Rahm (Spa), Matt Kuchar
1950 Collin Morikawa, Lanto Griffin
2000 Gary Woodland, Nate Lashley
2010 JT Poston, Matthew Wolff
2020 Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
2030 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Rickie Fowler
2040 Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed
