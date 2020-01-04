Golf News

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tee times for third round in Hawaii

Last Updated: 04/01/20 6:36am

Rickie Fowler is two shots off the halfway lead in Hawaii
Tee times for the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Hawaii.

(USA unless stated, all times GMT)

Starting at hole 1

1800 Kevin Na, Martin Trainer

1810 J.B. Holmes, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1820 Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

1830 Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz (Col)

1840 Jim Herman, Max Homa

1850 Brendon Todd, Paul Casey (Eng)

Casey carded a one-over 74 during the opening round on Thursday
1900 Adam Long, Sung Kang (Kor)

1910 Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie

1920 Dustin Johnson, Ryan Palmer

1930 Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Corey Conners (Can)

1940 Jon Rahm (Spa), Matt Kuchar

Jon Rahm finished runner-up at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions
1950 Collin Morikawa, Lanto Griffin

2000 Gary Woodland, Nate Lashley

2010 JT Poston, Matthew Wolff

2020 Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

2030 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Rickie Fowler

2040 Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

