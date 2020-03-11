Coronavirus: Hero Indian Open the latest European Tour event to be postponed

Stephen Gallacher won the Indian Open last season

Next week's Hero Indian Open has become the latest European Tour event to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

A Tour statement issued on Wednesday confirmed the tournament, which was scheduled to start on March 19 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, has been called off with a view to rescheduling later this year.

The Indian Open is another in a growing list of postponements, with the Volvo China Open, the Maybank Championship in Malaysia and the Magical Kenya Open already off the schedule, with organisers hopeful of finding another date when the coronavirus fears eventually subside.

Organisers hope that Gallacher can defend his title later this year

The statement read: "The decision was made following consultation between the Indian Golf Union, the tournament's co-sanctioning partners - the European Tour and the Asian Tour - and the tournament title sponsor Hero MotoCorp Ltd, after the latest public health travel advisories announced by the Indian government.

"All parties are looking into the possibility of rescheduling the tournament at some point later in the year, but there are no definitive plans at this stage."

European Tour chief executive, Keith Pelley, said: "In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"As these new measures now prevent many members of both Tours being able to play in the tournament, everyone involved in the staging of the Hero Indian Open felt it was the correct decision to postpone the tournament.

"I would like to thank Dr Pawan Munjal and everyone at Hero MotoCorp in addition to the Indian Golf Union for their continued support, and we look forward to returning to India in due course."

Pelley's counterpart on the Asian Tour, Cho Minn Thant, added: "With these new travel regulations now in place, there has been a significant impact on the ability of our members, officials and service teams of both Tours to make their entry into India for the tournament.

"We will continue to take advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local health authorities while monitoring the situation in relation to the possibility of rescheduling the event later in the year."