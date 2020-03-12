The Players: CT Pan blames coronavirus for decision to withdraw

CT Pan pulled out of The Players due to coronavirus fears

CT Pan has revealed his decision to withdraw from The Players Championship was due to coronavirus fears.

Pan clearly did not agree with the PGA Tour opting to continue as scheduled with their flagship event at TPC Sawgrass, where the remaining three rounds will be played behind closed doors.

But the South Korean pulled out several hours before his 2.02pm tee time and tweeted: "We already left hours ago. Not going to play."

Please see my statement for WD from @THEPLAYERSChamp pic.twitter.com/GZIomUDh91 — C.T. Pan (@ctpangolf) March 12, 2020

He also suggested that he would be far from the only player to pull out in a tweet, that he soon deleted, which read: "I'm probably the only one who is not playing. Same number as the hand sanitizers in the clubhouse, locker and dining."

Pan later released a more detailed explanation of his early departure, insisting he was "exercising caution" to protect himself and his wife from possible exposure to the virus.

"I chose to withdraw from The Players Championship because my wife and I want to protect ourselves from the risk of exposure to the coronavirus," he said. "We are fine and our families are fine.

The Players Championship Live Live on

"Our lifestyles are like a circus, travelling from one place to another. We believe this is the time to exercise caution by not playing this week."

Louis Oosthuizen was another withdrawal from the event, although the South African was struggling with a shoulder injury after playing the first seven holes in four over par before heading back to the clubhouse.