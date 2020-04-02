PGA of America forced to cancel Senior PGA Championship

Ken Tanigawa won the Senior PGA last year

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has become the first senior major to be cancelled outright for 2020.

The PGA of America announced the tournament, which was scheduled for May 21-24 at the Harbor Shores Resort in Michigan, will not be played this year.

The state of Michigan authorities issued an indefinite stay-at-home order on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, a policy which influenced the decision to cancel the Senior PGA.

Colin Montgomerie is a two-time Senior PGA champion

"While we are incredibly disappointed, we all understand that protecting public health is the highest priority," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "We are especially disappointed for the Benton Harbor community, our friends at KitchenAid and the fans and volunteers who support this important championship so passionately."

A spokesman for the title sponsors added: "This was not an easy decision. This championship means so much to our KitchenAid brand and the Southwest Michigan community, however the health and safety of our community is our priority.

"We thank our corporate and hospitality partners and our 1,600 volunteers for their continued support of the Championship.

Paul Broadhurst with the trophy in 2018

"The contestants have become a welcomed extension of our community over the years and while we are incredibly disappointed that the Championship will not return to Benton Harbor in 2020, we know that this is the right thing to do."

The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be played at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.

The tournament was scheduled to be the second major of the year on the senior schedule after The Regions Tradition, which has already been postponed and rescheduled for the final week in September.