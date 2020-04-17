Dame Laura Davies: LET 'unlucky' with timing of coronavirus pandemic

Dame Laura Davies believes the Ladies European Tour has been "unlucky" with the timing of the coronavirus pandemic, having had its busiest tournament schedule in many years.

Davies, top of the all-time wins list on the LET, joined fellow players Meghan MacLaren and Inci Mehmet in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast to discuss the women's game.

The coronavirus pandemic has obliterated the sporting schedule, with the PGA Tour aiming for a mid-June comeback and the European Tour not returning any earlier than the end of July.

The LET season has also been severely impacted, with several events postponed or cancelled, with Davies admitting the stoppage had come at a time when the tour had made positive steps.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Davies said: "I know the world's not getting a break at the moment and there's so much happening, but the LET had just got themselves into a position where they were playing lots and lots of tournaments.

"The money wasn't huge in all of them but there were some big ones, like Saudi Arabia for instance and the million dollars. They had everything lined up and it seemed like the players had something to look forward in that it was a full, long tour.

"That's what they need, especially the younger players, to be able to get the best out of their games. You can't play a week and then have three weeks off and then play a week, as it's impossible to keep things going.

"I think we're incredibly unlucky. Obviously lots of other people around the world are really suffering, but we are too."

As well discussing the LET and LPGA Tour schedules, the panel share their experiences of playing across the globe and tackle the issue of slow play in the women's game.

Davies also talks about her role as Solheim Cup vice-captain and whether it made her want to take the captain's role in the future, while the guests also offer their advice to amateur golfers.

