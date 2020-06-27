Matt Wallace plays on after Denny McCarthy's positive Covid-19 test

1:01 Matt Wallace reflects on playing his own during the second round of the Travelers Championship, after his two playing partners withdrew. Matt Wallace reflects on playing his own during the second round of the Travelers Championship, after his two playing partners withdrew.

Matt Wallace has defended his decision to play on during the second round of the Travelers Championship, despite his playing partner testing positive for Covid-19.

Wallace's playing partner Denny McCarthy withdrew after becoming the third PGA Tour in eight days to receive a positive coronavirus test, with Bud Cauley also pulling out as precaution despite two separate tests coming back negative.

The Englishman and his caddie also tested negative ahead of the second round, with Wallace believing they had done everything correctly to be able to continue.

"I don't think I should be in any way a negative here," Wallace said. "I don't think I should be put in that spotlight at all. I've done everything else that any other player has done and I've tested negative. I'm in the same boat that they are.

"It's just the fact that the player partner that I had yesterday felt ill last night with whatever they did from leaving us on the golf course, because I'm guessing they tested negative at the start of the week to now, where I'm still negative.

"It's up to me, so clearly it's my decision. I mean, it's black and white in my situation. I stayed well clear of them yesterday, no fist bumps, none of that.

"I've done everything at night that I have done the last three weeks while testing negative, I just got some food, stayed in the hotel room, came up here, got tested, tested negative. Dave tested negative, we're all clean, we went out and played, that's pretty much it for me."

Wallace was left playing on his own as a result of the two withdrawals, with the world No 47 going on to miss the cut after carding a two-over 72.

"I'm playing with a chance to change my career if I win, so why wouldn't I play?" Wallace added. It's black and white for me. I tested negative and I can go play.

"Just a bit frustrated that maybe -- I don't know what the PGA Tour might think, but would DJ [Dustin Johnson] play on his own? Would Rory [McIlroy] play on his own? I probably doubt it.

"They could have dropped one of the players back from in front or maybe from behind to go ahead and play with me. Just don't think it was a great move to leave someone out on their own in the middle of the pack."

