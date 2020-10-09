Patrick Reed looking to put early pressure on leaders at Wentworth

2:07 Patrick Reed discusses an encouraging start to the BMW PGA Championship and his attacking strategy for the weekend Patrick Reed discusses an encouraging start to the BMW PGA Championship and his attacking strategy for the weekend

Patrick Reed is looking to "put the gas down" over the weekend at Wentworth after slipping six strokes off the halfway lead at the BMW PGA Championship.

The world No 9 - the highest-ranked player in the field for the Rolex Series event - followed an opening-round 70 with a four-under 68 on Friday to keep in touch with midway pacesetters Shane Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Reed posted four birdies in a seven-hole stretch on his back nine but failed to take advantage of the two closing par-fives, leaving him on six under for the week and needing a fast to the weekend to close the gap on the leaders.

When asked about his strategy heading into the final two days, Reed said: "I'll push it a little bit. I like the things I'm going with my golf swing.

"I felt like that back nine today, it started going where I was looking and hitting quality golf shots. I'm feeling confident. Talk to my coach, do a little work in the morning and put the gas down and kind of go for it because really there's nothing to lose, why not.

"I just need to tighten a few things up, a couple wedge shots here and there that haven't been hit very well and a couple tee shots that haven't quite found the spots I'm looking. It's always nice to be in good position going into the weekend, especially over here."

Reed played alongside former world No 1 Lee Westwood, who carded a second-round 71, and overnight co-leader Tyrrell Hatton, who birdied three of his last four holes to post a five-under 67 and stay within one of the pair at the top.

"I've driven the ball pretty good," Hatton told Sky Sports. "I've not missed too many fairways, which I think is quite key out there.

"Even though the rough's not that long, it's so wet, it's just pretty miserable to play out of. It just doesn't go anywhere. I need to keep that going over the weekend and see how we go.

It was nice to chip-in on 15, that was a bonus. Then 17, 18, you always feel like you've got to stay patient out there because there are chances coming in. Yeah, it was nice to give myself chances."

